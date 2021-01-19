DENVER (CBS4)– The fifth Coloradan charged in the Capitol insurrection from earlier this month bragged about it on social media, according to the FBI. In the affidavit filed in U.S. District Court, Patrick Montgomery was seen in photographs posted on Facebook inside the U.S. Senate Chamber.
Montgomery, of Littleton, is facing charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. The FBI circled a man in red, that they identify as Montgomery standing inside the Senate Chamber.
The FBI claims in one of the posts, Montgomery wrote, “We stormed the Senate…”
One person commented, “Yeah don’t get into trouble man” to which Montgomery replied, “[Y]ou guys got to quit being scared to get in trouble! The USA is in trouble! I’ll go down fighting before I’m scared anymore of getting in trouble.”
On Jan. 7, the FBI said they were informed that Montgomery deleted his Facebook and Instagram accounts.
Montgomery is one of five Coloradans facing charges in connection with the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. Robert Gieswein from Woodland Park is facing multiple charges, including assaulting a federal officer, destruction of government property, entering a restricted area and disrupting Congress. Harlan Boen from Frederick and Stanley Williams from Englewood, both face charges of carrying a prohibited weapon, former Olympic swimmer Klete Keller faces charges of obstructing law enforcement, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.