By Dave Wille
(CBS4) – George Paton has been on the job as the Denver Broncos’ general manager for less than a week and already his job has gotten a little harder. For the first time in more than 30 years, there won’t be an in-person NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
In the past, more than 300 draft eligible college players were invited to Indianapolis to work out for and meet with NFL teams as well as undergo extensive medical testing. The league on Monday announced that there will be no in-person workouts at the Combine. Instead, the league says all player workouts will take place at their college pro days.
Video of the workouts will be made available to all teams in the event team personnel can’t attend the workouts in person. Also, the league is putting together a plan to enable teams to gather medical information on each player. That plan will likely include virtual examinations as well as testing that would be performed at medical facilities and labs near each player’s residence. Psychological testing of players would also take place virtually.
The NFL Scouting Combine began in 1985 as a way for teams and players to gather in one location prior to that year’s draft. The Combine moved to Indianapolis permanently in 1987.
Right now, the Broncos own the 9th pick in this year’s NFL draft, which will be held April 29 through May 1.