By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Colorado News, Georgetown News, Mountain Lion

GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4) — Several mountain lions were caught on camera in Georgetown in the past week. The videos shared by “Mayor Parker the Snow Dog” were captured at two different houses. See them in the video player above.

“There’s some big kitties roaming the neighborhood,” Parker warned.

In the first clip, you can see two mountain lions walking side by side — followed by a third.

(credit: Parker the Snow Dog)

In the second clip, three mountain lions pause for a moment by some trash and recycling bins in front of a home.

(credit: Parker the Snow Dog)

“Keep a close eye on your pets,” Parker urged.

 

Anica Padilla