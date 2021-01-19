GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4) — Several mountain lions were caught on camera in Georgetown in the past week. The videos shared by “Mayor Parker the Snow Dog” were captured at two different houses. See them in the video player above.
“There’s some big kitties roaming the neighborhood,” Parker warned.
In the first clip, you can see two mountain lions walking side by side — followed by a third.
In the second clip, three mountain lions pause for a moment by some trash and recycling bins in front of a home.
“Keep a close eye on your pets,” Parker urged.