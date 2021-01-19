CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Commerce City police renewed a plea for the public’s help in finding 44-yearold Laura Kay Lindquist. She last contacted her mother by phone on Dec. 26.

Laura Lindquist (credit: Commerce City)

She was last seen on Jan. 11 at a Dollar Tree on Washington Street in Thornton. Before then, she hadn’t been seen since Dec. 22.

Although her family believes she suffers mental health challenges, they say her disappearance is not normal for Lindquist.

She is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 160 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you see her, or know where she is, you’re asked to call the Commerce City police tipline at 303-289-3626 or email MFaulhaber@c3gov.com.

