LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Local and federal authorities want to find two suspected bank robbers in Lakewood. Police and the FBI say the two suspects robbed the Chase Bank on Alameda Avenue near Depew Street on Jan. 16.
Authorities say the two male suspects used a note to demand money, but bank employees did not see a weapon.
Police describe the first suspect as a white male, approximately 6-feet-tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black beanie, reading glasses, a white mask, a black leather jacket, a light-colored button up shirt and light-colored pants.
The second suspect is also believed to be a white male, “medium height and a medium build.” He was also wore a black beanie cap, a red bandana as a mask, a black jacket with a black shirt underneath, gloves and dark colored pants.
Anyone who has seen the suspects are asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171. You can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 by calling Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867.