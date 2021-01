100's Of Denver High School Students Prepare To Return To SchoolStarting next week high school students that have chosen to return to in person learning will head back to the classroom.

17 minutes ago

A Special COVID-19 Memorial Was Held In D.C. & Across The Country TonightA local Denver woman helped to organize the memorial as a member of the presidential inaugural committee.

20 minutes ago

Gov. Jared Polis Activating Colorado National Guard To Protect State Capitol On Inauguration DayGov. Jared Polis said there will be a visible law enforcement presence at the Colorado State Capitol on Inauguration Day and the Colorado National Guard will be ready to respond within minutes, if needed.

26 minutes ago

Gov. Polis Talks To Incoming Biden Administration About COVID Vaccine SupplyGov. Jared Polis gave an update on the coronavirus vaccine effort in Colorado on Tuesday afternoon. He said we are in a race against time and that every dose counts.

27 minutes ago

Sen. Michael Bennet Assured Inauguration Will Be Safe Amid Unprecedented SecurityColorado Sen. Michael Bennet says he is confident the inauguration will proceed without incident. Bennet says one of his daughters will join him at the swearing-in ceremony in Washington, D.C.

28 minutes ago

FBI: Patrick Montgomery, 5th Coloradan Charged In Capitol Insurrection, Bragged On Social Media 'We Stormed The Senate'The fifth Coloradan charged in the Capitol insurrection from earlier this month bragged about it on social media, according to the FBI.

28 minutes ago