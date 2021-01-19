ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — In his first news conference as general manager of the Denver Broncos, George Paton talked about how excited he is to work with John Elway, Vic Fangio and the team.

“I wanted this job bad. This was a job I really wanted,” Paton said Tuesday.

Paton was the first candidate interviewed by the Broncos brass. He said he knew he wanted the job after talking to Elway, who announced earlier this month he was stepping down as general manager.

“I’m honored I’m humbled to be the general manager of the Denver Broncos, you know this past week has been amazing, you know, for me and my family. It’s been quite a ride,” Paton said. “But I’ve been here now for four days and I’m ready to get to work. You know we have a lot to get done. But it’s been good being here meeting people understanding their processes and just look forward to getting going.”

Paton said he’s always thought the Broncos were a good organization.

“I’ve worked in this league for almost 25 years now. I’ve always appreciated this iconic franchise that Pat Bowlen built, the championship tradition, a passionate fan base, and all the resources they have to win.”

Paton said his plan for advancing the young team will focus on drafting and developing players.

“My philosophy and vision and starts with the process driven in our scouting department,” Paton said. “Drafting and developing players will be our foundation. It’s going to be the lifeblood of this football team. We’re going to be aggressive, but we’re not going to be reckless in player acquisition. We’re going to leave no stone unturned.”

As GM, Paton will have the final say on the draft, free agency and the roster.

Paton said emphasis will be on teamwork — not only on the field, but in the front office.

“There’s going to be a collaborative positive and diverse work environment with free flowing ideas. Every decision made will be a consensus. It’s not going to be my decision. It’s not going to be Vic’s or John’s. It’s going to be a Denver Broncos decision.”

“We’re going to be progressive. We’re going to be innovative. We’re going to be forward thinking. We’re going to use all the information at our disposal to make the best informed decisions. Most importantly, the personnel and the coaching staff will work side by side to acquire and develop players who fit our vision and help us win.”

Paton was most recently the Vice President of Player Personnel/Assistant General Manager for the Minnesota Vikings, a position he held since 2007. In 14 years with Minnesota, Paton has acquired and/or re-signed 26 players with a combined 55 Pro Bowl appearances with the team.

Paton has also worked for the Miami Dolphins and the Chicago Bears.