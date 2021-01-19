EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Letecia Stauch, the Colorado Springs woman accused of murdering her 11-year-old stepson, has been deemed competent to stand trial after a second mental health evaluation. The new ruling was issued in court Tuesday morning.
The first mental evaluation was conducted at the Colorado State Mental Health Institute in Pueblo.
According to our news partner KKTV, the second evaluation was conducted by Dr. Jackie Grimmett of Colorado Springs.
A judge ordered Stauch to get a mental health evaluation after investigators accused her of plotting to escape from the El Paso County Jail.
Gannon Stauch was reported missing on Jan. 27. Letecia Stauch called 911 to report that he had not returned after going to a friend’s house.
Investigators believe he was killed in his bedroom.
According to the affidavit, and there was “blood spatter on the walls and enough blood loss to stain his mattress, soak through the carpet, the carpet pad and stain the concrete below his bed.”
Two days after reporting him missing, Letecia Stauch changed her story — claiming a man named “Eguardo” raped her at gunpoint, then took off with Gannon after he tried to stop the assault.
Gannon’s body was found in Florida on March 18. The prosecution said the body was so badly decomposed a medical examiner hadn’t been able to complete the autopsy.
Letecia Stauch faces a charge of first-degree murder with intent and deliberation, plus eight other “crime of violence” sentencing enhancer charges.