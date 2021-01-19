CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
JEFFERSON CONTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Some Jefferson County students will be on a national stage on Wednesday. The D’Evelyn Junior/Senior High School marching band will perform in the Presidential Inauguration Parade Across America.

The Jaguars will play “American Patrol” during the virtual event that includes performances from all 56 U.S. states and territories. D’Evelyn was the only Colorado marching band selected.

In 2019, the D’Evelyn Junior/Senior High School marching band was named the best in Colorado by U.S. News & World Report.

