DENVER (CBS4) – The foothills west of Denver including much of the Highway 285 corridor above Morrison saw at least 2 inches of Monday. Meanwhile Denver officially received only a trace of snow and snowfall for the season has fallen far below normal.
Since the first snow of the season in September, Denver has officially received 18.9 inches of snow. That’s 5.3 inches below normal through January 18.
In fact, measurable snow has been recorded in Denver only twice in the last 30 days. On December 28 there was 1.9 inches and the same amount was measured again on January 9.
While Denver and most of the suburbs missed out any accumulating snow, the foothills of Jefferson County saw at least 2 inches of snow.
Many of the ski areas in Colorado also received fresh snow on Monday with 6 inches reported at Breckenridge and 5 inches at Monarch.
The next chance for any snow in Denver will hold off until the weekend. There is a chance for snow mainly Saturday night into Sunday. At this time, accumulation is now expected in the metro area.