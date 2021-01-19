LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– After months of at-home learning, more students across the Front Range are heading back to classrooms on Tuesday morning. It couldn’t come sooner for some.
In a letter to Littleton families, Superintendent Brian Ewert expressed these sentiments, stating in part: “We are all “COVID fatigued”. But, the more effectively we can control spread in the community, the more LPS staff members will be available to work in schools, and the sooner ALL students can return to in-person learning.”
As of Tuesday, under Phase Two of transitioning students back to school in Littleton Public Schools, middle school students return in the hybrid model of in-person learning. The rollout continues over the next couple of weeks.
On Friday, all high school teachers plan to return to the hybrid learning model. The following Monday, high school students head to school in the hybrid model of in-person learning.
