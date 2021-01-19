DENVER (CBS4) – At a weekly COVID-19 update, Gov. Jared Polis urged eligible Coloradans to get on a wait list to be vaccinated, despite having fewer doses than expected.

“There’s going to be a lot of frustrated Coloradans who aren’t among that fortunate or lucky 80,000 who has their name called for an appointment,” the governor said.

Those looking to do so can find a list of vaccine providers on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment website. CDPHE also sent a letter to the more than 600 of them asking they provide both an online registration as well as a phone number for people to get signed up and registered.

Those should be up and running by Jan. 22.

Some providers already meet that requirement. Jennifer Morris with Salud family Health Centers has both set up, but is asking that signing up online be the first option for Coloradans.

“Anyone can come to our website. You can register there. Once we have a handle on how much vaccine is going to come in we will call to schedule you,” Morris said.

The real issue is just how long the wait might last.

Polis said they don’t know how many vaccines they will receive as a state until just a few days in advance. The more doses, the sooner names will be crossed off those lists.

“Once you are on the list it could take a week, it could take three weeks, but you should act quickly to setup that appointment,” he said.

The uncertainty about just how many doses to expect is equally disheartening for providers wanting to make sure the community is protected.

“It’s really disappointing because we know so many people want the vaccine right now,” Morris said.

As part of the CDPHE requirements each provider should have a link clearly shown on their COVID-19 webpage that is easy to navigate and that phone line should be properly staffed to “efficiently serve eligible Coloradoans without long waits.”

