BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Low-flying helicopters will be in the skies over Boulder and Jefferson counties over the next few weeks. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is working to capture mule deer and elk along the Front Range.
CPW will put GPS collars on the animals so they can study their seasonal ranges, migration corridors and habitat use. The GPS collars will record the deer and elk for the next three to five years.
RELATED: Elk Herd Thriving After Being Driven From Habitat Destroyed By Cameron Peak Fire