DENVER (CBS4)- Denver’s Capitol Hill residents and businesses are bracing for the unknown following reports of possible armed protests at all 50 state capitols around the U.S.

“I’m getting old, and I’ve seen a lot of horrible things, and living in Capitol Hill is probably the worst,” said Todd Reed.

After months of living in the middle of protests, some Capitol Hill residents say the unrest has taken a toll.

“We walk the dog around in this area, so we kind of got caught up in the protests, we were not prepared, and our dogs are afraid of pops now,” said Shannon Paul. “That was a very triggering situation for anyone who lives in this area.”

Colorado State Patrol is responsible for Capitol security. They’re hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst.

“Have your voices heard, that’s part of what being an American is all about, but remember the peaceably part,” said Trooper Josh Lewis. “That’s what we want to emphasize. Understand that no matter where you are, no matter what’s going on, we are out and about, and we are prepared.”

CSP encourages the public to also keep a look out for any potential threats.

“If you do see something, say something,” Lewis said. “Call it in and let us know. We are absolutely out, we want that information, and it’s always better to have more information than less information.”

With Inauguration Day around the corner, some Capitol Hill residents are playing it safe.

“We’re going to stay out of it,” said Paul. “We’re going to stay home.”