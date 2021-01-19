DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado ranks in the top when it comes to raising a family, but surprisingly for many who have chosen to call the state home, not in the top 10. Instead, the state ranks number 15 according to the 2021 WalletHub rankings.
In fact, Colorado ranks well behind other states like Massachusetts, which comes in at no. 1, followed by Minnesota at number 2 and North Dakota at number 3, New Jersey at number 7, Utah at number 10, Nebraska at number 11, Iowa at number 12 and South Dakota at number 13.
Some of the reasons that the state didn’t rank higher, according to WalletHub, are a lack of health and safety resources, education and child care, which was ranked on differing factors including air pollution, violent crime, quality of public schools, day car and child care costs and parental leave policies.
Colorado scored low on the ‘Affordability” category which was ranked on factors including housing costs, medical bills and retirement access.
However, Colorado does rank very high on the “Family Fun” category which includes factors like families with young children, number of attractions, fitness and rec centers and neighborhoods with playgrounds.
Some of the lowest ranking states are New Mexico at number 50, and Mississippi at 49.