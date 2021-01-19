CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Centennial News

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– South Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to a burning home on Tuesday morning. Everyone inside the home in Centennial was able to escape safely.

(credit: South Metro Fire)

Firefighters had to use a bucket to access conditions in the chimney. They also used chainsaws and hooks to check for fire spread to the attic.

There is roof, smoke and water damage to the home.

(credit: South Metro Fire)

What caused the fire is being investigated.

Jennifer McRae