CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– South Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to a burning home on Tuesday morning. Everyone inside the home in Centennial was able to escape safely.
KRAMERIA UPDATE: firefighters are using the bucket from Tower 34 to access fire conditions in the chimney. They are also using chainsaws and hooks to check for extension in the attic. Residents evacuated safely. No injuries to report. Cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/ugvrULb8he
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) January 19, 2021
Firefighters had to use a bucket to access conditions in the chimney. They also used chainsaws and hooks to check for fire spread to the attic.
There is roof, smoke and water damage to the home.
What caused the fire is being investigated.