ALAMOSA, Colo. (CBS4)– Two additional suspects have been arrested in connection with the investigation into the deaths of three people, their remains found on two properties in Conejos County last fall. Adre Jordan Baroz, known as “Psycho,” was arrested shortly after the bodies were found in November.

The Alamosa Police Department arrested two men on Monday for their alleged involvement in the homicide of Myron Robert Martinez, 38, of Del Norte.

Martinez’s remains were found with that of Shayla Hammel, whose remains were identified late last month. The identity of the third person whose remains were found remains undetermined.

Adre Baroz, 26, was arrested in Gallup, New Mexico at a motel after a manhunt in November 2020. Adre Baroz is facing charges in Colorado of first-degree homicide, first-degree assault and second-degree kidnapping.

The two additional suspects in the case have been identified as Julius Anthony Baroz, 30, and CJ Walter Dominguez, 27, both of Alamosa. Julius Baroz faces charges of first-degree murder and tampering with deceased human remains in connection with the death of Martinez. He remains in custody on $250,000 bond.

Dominguez faces charges of accessory to first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and tampering with deceased human remains. He remains in custody on $100,000 bond.

Adre Baroz faces two additional charges of first-degree murder and two additional charges of tampering with deceased human remains related to the deaths of Martinez and Hammel. He remains in custody at the Alamosa County Detention Center without bond.

Authorities have set up a tipline for anyone who might have information about Hammel that might help them in their ongoing investigation: 719-270-0210. Anyone who might also have information about the third, unidentified set of remains is also asked to call the tipline.