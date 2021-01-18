WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boys and Girls Club of Weld County revealed a full makeover of their teen center. The children now have access to more than $20,000 worth of new televisions, computers and furniture.
The teens got to see the new setup on Monday.
The goals of the renovations are to boost membership and provide teenagers a safe and healthy environment to thrive in.
“They were really ready for an opportunity, for another reason to gather, to come together and have a chance to take the weight of the world off their shoulders,” Terry Adams, CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Weld County, said.
Aaron’s helped with the renovation which it has done at 42 other Boys & Girls Clubs since 2015.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Weld County have seven clubhouses and serve more than 3,000 youth annually.