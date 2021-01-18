CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Weld County News

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boys and Girls Club of Weld County revealed a full makeover of their teen center. The children now have access to more than $20,000 worth of new televisions, computers and furniture.

(credit: CBS)

The teens got to see the new setup on Monday.

(credit: CBS)

The goals of the renovations are to boost membership and provide teenagers a safe and healthy environment to thrive in.

“They were really ready for an opportunity, for another reason to gather, to come together and have a chance to take the weight of the world off their shoulders,” Terry Adams, CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Weld County, said.

(credit: CBS)

Aaron’s helped with the renovation which it has done at 42 other Boys & Girls Clubs since 2015.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Weld County have seven clubhouses and serve more than 3,000 youth annually.

Danielle Chavira