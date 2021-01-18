DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis told COVID-19 vaccine providers to stop holding back dose in reserve for second shots. Instead, the providers are going to give more Coloradans who are 70 years old or older their first shot.
The doses currently in reserve will allow about 40,000 more people to be vaccinated this week. This means, combined with this week’s vaccinations, more than 120,000 people will be able to get their first shot.
“I am writing to you today to request that you immediately implement best practices in vaccine supply management to maximize our efficiency in vaccine administration to end the pandemic and save as many lives as possible. Due to the large quantities we received of first doses over the Christmas and New Years holidays and the slower administration that happened at that same time, we now have about 40,000 doses in the state for second doses that are not scheduled to be needed for second doses right now,” Polis stated in the letter.
Polis says this change won’t effect the schedule of those receiving their second shot.
“I ask you to begin to actively manage your supply on a week to week basis, and do not let any vaccines sit on shelves,” Polis said.
He says hospitals can limit first doses to make sure everyone gets a second dose on time if there is an unexpected delay in supply.
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, spaced three or four weeks apart, respectively.