COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – A person walking on Highway 85 early Monday was hit by a car and died at the scene. Commerce City police say the vehicle was heading north at 3:15 a.m. and struck the pedestrian in the roadway.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and has spoken with officers. Investigators do not believe the driver was impaired by drugs or alcohol.
Northbound Highway 85 was closed until 8:45 a.m. for the accident investigation.
Investigators did not provide any information about the deceased.