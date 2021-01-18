GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) — It’s a nightmare situation for many who are still waiting for pandemic unemployment benefits — they have to wait until the end of the month to apply. One man in Golden told CBS4, he’s now homeless because he hasn’t been able to get his benefits.

“I have lost my home that I was in for nine years, I’ve lost three pets,” Kurt Bardsley said.

Bardsley said he has been waiting on pandemic unemployment assistance for too long.

“They said I didn’t have any income coming in, in 2020, but my tax return that they showed me in the mail, shows that I had $12,000 worth of income from the pandemic,” he said.

Bardsley had filed for unemployment before the pandemic. He told CBS4 he was able to get payments for a short period, then they stopped. He then noticed his account balance fluctuating. He started to panic.

“People that are under fraudulent red flags, they won’t even know it, and they’ll be denied and denied until you make like 1,000 phone calls,” he explained.

Bardsley believes there are multiple issues with his account that need to be addressed, and he’s owed benefits as well as stimulus money.

“I’ve done the same field for 25 years, so I’m more than experienced, I just can’t find work right now,” he said.

Bardsley has been getting by staying with friends here and there. Other nights, he’s had to stay in a tent.

He doesn’t know if he’ll get through to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment line for help, but he wants to keeps trying.

For Bardsley, it may be all that he has, and it could help him from having to stay in the streets.