FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fire crews were called to the Colorado State University campus on Sunday to put out a fire in Piñon Hall. It happened in one of the girl’s dormitories.
CSU FIRE UPDATE Fire was controlled at 2:20. One person was checked for smoke inhalation and released. PFA investigators beginning investigation. Plum Street is still closed. pic.twitter.com/AxqNNWJ323
— poudrefire (@poudrefire) January 17, 2021
Students who were moving in had to be evacuated and authorities shut down Plum Street which runs through campus for a short time.
One person was treated for smoke inhalation on scene.
Campus police say the fire started on the first floor but the cause is still being investigated.