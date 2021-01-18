CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fire crews were called to the Colorado State University campus on Sunday to put out a fire in Piñon Hall. It happened in one of the girl’s dormitories.

Students who were moving in had to be evacuated and authorities shut down Plum Street which runs through campus for a short time.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation on scene.

Campus police say the fire started on the first floor but the cause is still being investigated.

