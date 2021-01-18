DENVER (CBS4) – Students who attend classes on the Auraria Campus in Denver and rely on public transportation will now have access to a new pilot program with RTD. The CollegePass program offers a discounted, unlimited use of RTD’s local, regional and airport bus and rail service for students, and well as other users of the campus.
It comes after the pass was suspended for the fall 2020 semester due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Students from the Community College of Denver, Metropolitan State University of Denver and the University of Colorado Denver can opt into this new program for the spring semester.
Auraria Campus CEO Colleen Walker said in a prepared statement that she is proud that the program makes “public transportation easily and readily available to all of our campus community members.”