DENVER (CBS4) – The number of people experiencing homelessness in Denver increased by 6-percent last year. CBS4 has partnered with the Denver Rescue Mission to spread the warmth this winter.

“We’re so grateful to CBS for partnering with us to spread the warmth. This time of year is a tough one for the people that we’re serving, where food and shelter become so critical. No one wants anyone to starve to death. No one wants anyone to freeze to death on the street,” said Brad Meuli, President/CEO of the Denver Rescue Mission.

According to the Point in Time Survey done in January 2020, there are 6,104 people experiencing homelessness in the Denver Metro Area. More than 400 of them are families, and 1,561 are unsheltered. The Denver Rescue Mission is on the frontlines of meeting the needs of those people.

“We’re currently operating two shelters in Denver with a capacity of almost 600 beds. And we’re providing close to 1,500 meals between our Lawrence Street Community Center and our shelter out at 48th,” Meuli explained.

The Denver Rescue Mission saw 3,728 people for the first time last year, and helped 7,569 people access services. More than 630 of those people transitioned into programming that would help change their lives.

“Our goal really is to get people off the street and back into society as productive, self-sufficient citizens,” Meuli said.

CBS4’s Spread the Warmth campaign collects money and raises awareness for the Denver Rescue Mission. The money is used to keep the shelters open and provide hot meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

LINK: Spread the Warmth

You can make a donation by texting “WARMTH” to 24365, or clicking the Spread the Warmth link above. You can also make a donation of warm, winter gear: hats, gloves, coats, scarves, socks, and boots.