DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment wants to tackle misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines. They launched a campaign on Monday called “Get The COVID-19 Vaccine Facts.”
The goal is to reassure Coloradans the vaccine is safe and effective. The campaign features medical experts and health advocates from a variety of backgrounds.
CDPHE uses and provides information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other trusted sources in order to help Coloradans feel more comfortable being prepared for their vaccine when it’s their turn.
“With the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines underway, we know people have questions, and it’s crucial to reach as many Coloradans as possible with fact-based information. When it’s your turn to be vaccinated, we want you to be ready,” said CDPHE Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan.
CDPHE adds the campaign focuses on minority communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the virus.
The campaign will run across the state through March 31.