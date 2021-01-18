DENVER (CBS4) – The eviction moratorium ends this month, however, there’s nothing in place to keep landlords from raising rent.

“A moratorium does nothing, people have been out of work for a year,” Kylie Wall said.

Wall is an education consultant and teacher. She helps design layouts for childcare. Prior to this, Wall taught pre-school.

“I started offering my expertise in that area in families’ homes,” she explained.

Her work has been impacted by the pandemic, so much that she’s behind on rent.

“For a while I was waiting for assistance from the state. I applied on Dec. 11, so that was a few weeks ago, and now it’s the 17th, and they still haven’t gotten a check at the office,” she said.

Wall is also waiting to file extended pandemic benefits at the end of the month with thousands of people who have exhausted their standard benefit claims. At the same time, she’s been picking up part-time work, as well as looking for a steady position that pays beyond minimum wage.

“I can’t because that puts me where I make too much money, for state benefits and support, but not enough to house myself, pay my bills and maintain a phone line and take care of my child,” she said.

The moratorium has kept Wall from eviction, but her rent could go up, and so could others.

“If you thought the crisis was bad before, try millions of people on the street cause they can’t afford housing,” she figured.

Right now, there’s really nothing that could stop a landlord from raising rent after the moratorium. Leasing terms do vary, but according to the state, “with any month-to-month lease, the landlord can raise the rent, change or terminate the agreement at the end of each month. Proper notice must be written and received by the other party at least ten days before the last day of the rental month.”

“The legislative response has been a moratorium? I am so disappointed. My heart is sick for families that are going to be out on the street, if we don’t come up with something besides a moratorium,” Wall added.

President-Elect Joe Biden has said he wants to extend the moratorium until September, but nothing has changed.