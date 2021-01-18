LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – An elk had to be rescued from an icy swimming pool in Loveland over the weekend. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers and Loveland firefighters pulled the 500 pound cow elk out of the pool on Sunday using straps. The operation took place just as night was setting in.
“The pool had one of those winterizing pool covers over it that the elk must have stepped on and fallen through,” CPW spokesman Jason Day said.
After being freed, the elk took a little time to recover before running off.
The animal is expected to be okay.
Last August a bull elk fell into a pool and became stuck in Estes Park and had to be rescued in a similar manner.