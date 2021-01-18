DENVER (CBS4) – Health officials say a government-issued ID is not required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment sent a letter to local providers on Sunday detailing their expectations for a fair distribution of the vaccine.

“It is imperative that individuals are not denied access to the vaccine due to their documentation status or inability to get government-issued identification,” stated Scott Bookman, incident commander, CDPHE.

Providers can ask for a person’s name, date of birth or address to receive the vaccine, according to health officials. The state recommends that providers use an honor system to determine if someone meets eligibility requirements for the vaccine, including age.

In the letter, health officials say providers may lose their ability to distribute the vaccine if they fail to follow state guidance.

“We must be responsive to disparities that have been so pervasive throughout the pandemic– disparities that have plagued society for years upon years but are ever more prominent during crises. To achieve equity, we need to take deliberate action. To not add to that suffering, we must eliminate barriers to fair vaccine distribution. We know that our providers share in our goals to reach all communities,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, CDPHE.

Providers are working to create web links and phone numbers for eligible Coloradans to register for a vaccine. CDPHE is asking providers to establish this information by Jan. 22.

As of Monday, 473 providers were enrolled in Colorado’s COVID-19 vaccination program. Across the state, 278,686 people have been immunized with one dose of the vaccine and 49,744 people have received two doses.

Personal information collected by vaccine providers will only be used for public health purposes. Officials say they will never share vaccine information for immigration or law enforcement purposes.

COVID-19 vaccines are free in Colorado. Providers may not turn someone away because of an inability to pay or no health insurance.

CDPHE is taking additional steps for a more equitable vaccine distribution, including community clinics, transportation assistance and vaccine literacy initiatives.