DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado high schools can start practice for Season B sports following a variance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Season B sports were delayed from Jan. 4 to Jan. 18 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Season B sports include:
- Boys and Girls Basketball
- Ice Hockey
- Skiing
- Girls Swimming and Diving
- Boys and Girls Wrestling
- Competitive Spirit (traditionally a fall sport)
This is the first time the Colorado High School Activities Association has offered a sanctioned season for girls wrestling. Also new this year, ice hockey will feature two classifications.
Competition is slated to begin on Jan. 25, according to CHSAA. Championship season will start with skiing during the week of March 8 and end with the state spirit championships March 25-27.
Each sport has added modifications due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CHSAA has more information about the changes on their website.
