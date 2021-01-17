AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis visited with Colorado Army and Air National Guard members before they deployed for Washington, D.C. The guard members will help patrol the area ahead of and on Inauguration Day on Jan. 20.

The goal is to avoid another violent riot similar to the one on Jan. 6, when supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol.

A Capitol Police officer and four others died in the riots.

More than 25,000 guard members are expected this week.

Demonstrations are expected at state capitols on Sunday, Jan. 17 and in the days leading up to the President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“On behalf of a grateful state of Colorado, I want to thank you for agreeing to go on what is really, in many ways, the most important mission that we possibly have, and that’s protecting our republic,” Polis told the guard members. He also thanked the members who have helped Colorado with its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many governors were willing to send extra troops to the nation’s capital, but they made it clear their own state capitals were their priority. CBS4 has reached out to Polis’ office about whether he had similar concerns.

“There were real life challenges the last year. Some of you worked on COVID response, some of you worked on the wildfire response and the coordination of evacuations and other tasks,” Polis said. “You’re going to play a critical part in a time when our nation is in great need.”

Federal law enforcement agencies say the cost of securing next week’s inauguration is close to $35 million.