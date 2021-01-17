CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Littleton News, South Metro Fire

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A dog was rescued after it wandered out onto an icy pond in Littleton. South Metro firefighters responded to Sterne Park Sunday morning.

They say the “adventurous pup was tired and trapped.”

Witnesses called 911 and stayed on dry land. Firefighter eventually pulled the dog out and warmed it back up.

