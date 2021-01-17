LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A dog was rescued after it wandered out onto an icy pond in Littleton. South Metro firefighters responded to Sterne Park Sunday morning.
They say the “adventurous pup was tired and trapped.”
Witnesses called 911 and stayed on dry land. Firefighter eventually pulled the dog out and warmed it back up.
Yesterday afternoon this adventurous pup was tired and trapped in the cold water at Sterne Park in @CityofLittleton. People on shore did the right thing by staying off the ice and calling 911. A Firefighter quickly and safely provided a little help and thankfully the dog was ok. pic.twitter.com/pU5Auui8UT
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) January 17, 2021