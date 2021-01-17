DENVER (CBS4) – Western Slope resident Bri Buentello is not fan of her newly-elected U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert’s actions on the public stage. She didn’t hesitate to make that known on Twitter with a string of tweets.

“And I closed it with ‘You’re a seditionist who is trying to avoid the consequences of your words and actions. Stop disgracing the state and your office resign,'” said Buentello.

Eventually though she was cut off. The Twitter account for Rep. Boebert blocked Buentello, which she didn’t appreciate, and according to attorney David Lane is unconstitutional.

”The courts have uniformly held that is a First Amendment violation,” Lane said.

With his help, Buentello filed a lawsuit alleging the congresswoman violated Buentello’s First Amendment rights. Lane says there is precedent for their filing.

“Donald Trump lost a very similar lawsuit.”

He says the representative can’t expect protection of her own First Amendment rights while violating his client’s or anyone else’s.

“She is constantly complaining about being censored and the alt right is being censored, censored, censored, and here she is censoring anybody who is remotely critical of any position she takes,” said Lane.

Buentello is a former Colorado State Legislator, but she says this lawsuit isn’t just sour grapes. She says she just wants to have her rights respected or else she fears anyone with a difference of opinion from those in power will be silenced in the future.

“The Bill of Rights is non-negotiable,” said Buentello. “God forbid this becomes the new normal.”

CBS4’s Michael Abeyta reached out to Rep. Boebert’s office. They released a statement saying, “The office will not be commenting on any pending litigation.”