DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment received more money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help with its coronavirus response. FEMA gave CDPHE $181 million as part of a major disaster declaration issued on April 4, 2020 by President Donald Trump.
The funding will help COVID-19 community testing sites and laboratory contracts in Colorado.
“Testing sites ensure that both individuals and health officials have critical information on the level of infections within the state. This helps state and local leaders make critical decisions in the battle against COVID,” said FEMA Region 8 Administrator Lee dePalo.
FEMA has since provided $330 million in COVID response funding.