AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman wants a special study session on the Elijah McClain investigation. The goal is to lay out findings provided by outside experts.
Coffman says City Manager Jim Twombly asked for the presentation of findings.
McClain died in August of 2019 after an encounter with Aurora police. He was walking home from a convenient store when someone called 911 to report a suspicious person.
Officers tried to arrest McClain, who resisted and was not armed. Officers then put him in a carotid hold, and paramedics injected him with ketamine.
He suffered a heart attack on the way to the hospital and was pulled off life support days later.
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser opened a grand jury investigation into his death earlier in January.
The special study sessions will be open to the public, virtually, on Feb. 22 at 5 p.m.