COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A 2009 Air Force Academy graduate is the first female amputee in the Air Force to return to flying duty after a devastating accident.
Major Christy Wise was paddle boarding in Florida in 2015 when a boat propeller hit her. She lost her right leg.
She will be one of several guest speakers at the Academy’s National Character and Leadership Symposium on Feb. 25 and 26.
