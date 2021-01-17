Off To Solid Start, Dorrell Sees Big Things In Store For CUKarl Dorrell hasn't taken much time off since the 55-23 loss to Texas closed the chapter on his first season in Boulder. He's evaluating everything, from coaches (the team recently let go of their defensive coordinator) to schemes to players as they build off a 4-2 campaign.

Investigation Involving Von Miller Ongoing In ParkerThe Denver Broncos have released a statement about an investigation into Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller.

Browns-Chiefs Preview: 'There's Something Very, Very Special About Cleveland,' Says CBS's Amy TraskThe Browns boast one of the NFL's better running games, but will that be enough to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs?

Top 3 Offseason Moves For New Denver Broncos General Manager George PatonFor the first time in more than a decade, a new voice will be calling the shots in the Denver Broncos front office.

Nuggets Build Lead And Don't Let It Slip This Time, Defeat Golden State 114-104Nikola Jokic scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half to help Denver overcome Stephen Curry's sharp shooting as the Nuggets held off the Warriors.

Olympic Swimming Medalist Klete Keller Released But Ordered To Stay Away From DCA five-time Olympic swimming medalist charged with participating in a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol was released from federal custody Thursday but ordered to stay away from Washington, D.C. until after next week's inauguration.