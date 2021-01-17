DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office shared tragic news Sunday morning after search and rescue crews found a man’s body near the Rampart Range area. Crews started looking for Brian Patterson on Friday when his vehicle was found at the Dakan OHV trailhead.
Crews say he was last seen leaving his home on Jan. 12 to ride his ATV.
Multiple agencies helped in the search. On Saturday night, they said they were grateful for the community’s support, but they did not need any more help.
Sunday morning, the Douglas County Coroner’s office identified the body as Patterson. It’s not clear how he died, but the sheriff’s office says foul play is not suspected.