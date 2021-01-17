BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Minister Glenda Strong Robinson will be the first to tell you the fight for equality isn’t easy or glamourous.

“When people were spitting on me or kicking at me or whatever in the 60s, I knew what that was about,” she said. “Many people died in the process.”

She was active in the Civil Rights Movement of the 60s while living in Memphis and even got to march with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. She says looking at the world we live in today, we could use his guidance.

“In many instances we’re back where we were,” Strong Robinson said. “Here we are still scrambling and fighting for the same thing which is basic human rights.”

That’s why when it came to organizing this year’s Martin Luther King Day celebration for the City of Boulder, she wasn’t about to let something like a pandemic stop her from spreading his wisdom.

“Somebody’s got to tell the story.”

She is joined by others hosting an offering of virtual events all weekend to honor Dr. King. Some of those people are the young women of Speak in Boulder.

Saturday they held a virtual workshop to discuss how words can hurt and how we can all be more aware of the things we say to each other.

“Reconfiguring your language and the way you interact with people to not be unintentionally harmful,” explained Lola D’Onofro

They, like Strong Robinson, know this was part of Dr. King’s message and look to him for inspiration.

“He was really powerful with his words and he had a way of coming to people peacefully,” said Leela Stoede.

Strong Robinson is planning a virtual event of her own. Monday morning, she will host “Why We Can’t Wait” to celebrate the life, vision and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

She says gathering, learning and celebrating in his name gives this nation what it needs so desperately right now.

“Dr. King’s message was love,” she said. “Man thought he would kill the dreamer, but the dream is bigger than he ever was.”

LINK: Boulder’s MLK Jr. Celebration