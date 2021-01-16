FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – Frisco police say a man robbed the Credit Union of the Rockies on East Main Street on Jan. 13. They believe he may be involved in another bank robbery in Fraser on Jan. 5.
Frisco police say the man walked into the bank and demanded money. He got away on foot after putting the cash in his front pockets of his jacket.
Police describe the suspect as being in his late 50s or early 60s. He has gray hair and is about 6 feet tall and weighs between 200 and 220 lbs.
He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket with a red logo on his right rear shoulder and front breast, red side pocket zippers, and a red lining on the hood; light colored blue jeans; a tan ball cap; a dirty light green surgical mask; and black athletic shoes with white soles.
Police say the suspect walks with a limp on his left side.
While he was seen on surveillance video, Frisco police wants to talk with anyone who may have seen the suspect near 2nd Avenue and Main Street and in the Galena Street Alley between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Jan. 13.
Anyone with more information is asked to call 970-668-8600. Police ask resident to not approach the suspect.