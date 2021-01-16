FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A pedestrian who ran across College Avenue in Fort Collins died after being hit by a truck on Friday night. Police say the victim, a man, was not in a crosswalk.
The driver, a woman, stopped after the crash. Investigators say she had a green traffic light and was driving north near East Prospect Road.
Investigators say alcohol or speed are not suspected on the part of the driver.
Anyone with information or witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer Drew Jurkofsky at (970) 416-2224.