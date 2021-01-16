DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will likely still be able to finish its plans of vaccinating the 70+ population by the end of February, says Gov. Jared Polis. The potential of completing it earlier appears to be out after Polis says the general in charge of Operation Warp Speed told him on Friday there is, in fact, no reserve of vaccine doses coming, as indicated earlier this week.

“Contrary to the call we had with the Vice President, the Secretary of Health three days ago, where they informed us we’d be getting additional quantity,” Polis griped in a mid-day news conference.

Colorado was not alone.

“Not just Colorado, all the governors. The entire country was lied to,” said Polis.

A spokesperson for Health and Human services told the Associated Press states may have been confused and doses held in reserve were already given out last week.

The numbers Colorado expected were clearly going to be lower. The state expects about 78,000 for next week instead of 210,000. Plans to more rapidly vaccinate Colorado’s 70+ population before the previous planned date by the end of February look like they’ll have to be scrapped.

Polis said Friday they believed they could still meet that date, but getting it done sooner does not look likely.

He says starting other groups will come a couple weeks before that.

“The more doses that we get sooner the sooner we can start 65 and up. The sooner we can start teachers and bus drivers and others the work on the front lines.”

President-elect Joe Biden Friday afternoon announced he would invoke the Wartime Defense Production Act to boost production of vaccines, syringes and protective equipment after taking office. He also says he’ll put the National Guard and FEMA to work at mass vaccination sites.

No details emerged of when that might be.