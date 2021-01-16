FORT LYON, Colo (CBS4) — A steady 40 mph wind pushed flames across 1,430 acres of grass and farm land late afternoon Friday before firefighters from 10 rural agencies gained the upper hand.

Residents of a small town, Fort Lyon, were evacuated at 3:15 p.m., according to Bent County Emergency Manager Troy Abdulla. The community is centered at the intersection of Bent County Roads 16 and JJ, where the fire is believed to have started in a field.

Those 145 residents were back in their homes by 5, Abdulla added.

Abdulla said firefighters knew right away the wind would increase the severity and size of the incident.

“We started calling for mutual aid after we’d been 10 minutes on scene,” he said.

In all, personnel and equipment from Wiley, Cheraw, Rocky Ford, La Junta, McClave, Hasty, Las Animas County, Crowley County, and Prowers County fire departments responded. The Prowers crew came from 45 miles away, Abdulla said.

The fire burned mostly grassland. Containment is estimated at 85%. Remaining fire crews probably won’t reach the more remote areas to build containment line, but there is little concern of re-ignition, Abdulla said.

“There’s nothing left to burn.”

No structures were lost and no injuries were reported.

Southeastern Colorado was under a Red Flag Warning Friday due to low humidity and high wind. That wind prompted several travel advisories.

A dust storm warning is in effect until 3:00 PM MST for US-287, US-50 near Lamar, CO and US-50 near Las Animas, CO. pic.twitter.com/2ERj3d9aWH — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) January 15, 2021

