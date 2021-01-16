AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police arrested a 44-year-old man who they believe set off two explosions recently. Investigators say the APD SWAT team found Scott Alan Campbell at his home on South Uravan Street on Friday night.
Campbell faces charges including first degree arson, attempted first degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. He’s in jail on a $1 million bond.
“We are happy we got this dangerous individual in custody before someone got seriously injured or killed,” said Chris Amsler, a spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department.
Campbell’s criminal background includes arrests out of several Colorado jurisdictions including Englewood, Centennial, Littleton and Aurora. Previous charges include harassment, assault, robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft and violations of multiple protection orders.
Police and firefighters responded to the first explosion on Christmas morning on East Mansfield Avenue between Buckley and Tower Roads. Two homes were damaged.
The second explosion happened early on Jan. 7 on South Pagosa Circle near Buckley Road about a mile away from the first explosion. One home was damaged.
No one was reported hurt.
Investigators plan to present the case to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms helped Aurora in the investigation.