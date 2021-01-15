DENVER (CBS4)– There is plenty to do around town this weekend, starting with a decades-old tradition that has moved online this year. The National Western Stock Show has gone virtual due to the pandemic.

While you can’t go online to see the show, livestock and vendors in person, you can online! Each day features an event from rodeo to heritage sessions. This Saturday at 9AM is a kids virtual one-hour special on riding and roping. Plus, people can shop their favorite vendors online too!

https://nationalwestern.com/

Explore the colorful side of Denver this weekend with a tour through RiNO’s Art District. You’ll go off the tourist trail to check out 3-D installations, a wide range of artists and the ever-changing work of the CRUSH Walls Festival. You also will be treated to a local snack along the way. Tours are two hours long. You need to purchase tickets online.

https://www.denverurbanadventures.com/denver-tours/art-tour/

While many usually walk in the Martin Luther King Jr. ‘Marade’ every year through Denver’s streets, this year’s events are going virtual. The Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission is encouraging people to do their own walk or performance with loved ones, to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday. Boulder also has a weeklong list of virtual community led events people can join in on.

https://www.facebook.com/DrMLKJrColoradoHolidayCommission

https://bouldercolorado.gov/community-relations/martin-luther-king-jr-day-celebration