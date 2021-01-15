EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A woman was shot and killed in Palmer Lake Thursday — and police are searching for her killer. The suspect is Jose Alfredo Romero, age 35. Romero is considered armed and dangerous.
Investigators released a picture of his car — a black, 4-door BMW.
If you see Romero, do not approach him. Call the tip line at 719-520-6666.
Investigators say the shooting happened around 4:20 p.m., in the 700 block of Highway 105. They did not give a precise location. There is a mobile home park on the block.
Palmer Lake police officers and deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff’s office responded to the shooting and found a woman dead.
They say detectives were on scene for hours collecting evidence and taking witness statements.
Now they’re looking for the suspect. If you have any information about Jose Romero or the shooting, call the tip line at 719-520-6666.