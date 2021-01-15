Gov. Jared Polis: 'We Were Lied To,' Federal Government Doesn't Have National Reserve Of COVID VaccineGov. Jared Polis and at least one other governor say the federal government does not have a national reserve of COVID-19 vaccines. Polis said on social media on Friday morning "I'm shocked. We were lied to."

11 minutes ago

A Group Against the Culling Of Geese In Denver Park Is Putting Up Two Billboards Next WeekThey say 1,662 Canada geese were culled without public notice in 2019 and 517 were killed in 2020.

37 minutes ago

WANTED: Jose Romero Accused Of Killing Woman In Palmer LakeA woman was shot and killed in Palmer Lake Thursday -- and police are searching for her killer. The suspect is Jose Alfredo Romero, age 35. Romero is considered armed and dangerous.

39 minutes ago

COVID Preventing Pitkin County From 'Achieving Our Goals,' County Moving To Level RedPitkin County has the highest incidence rate of COVID-19 in Colorado.

2 hours ago

Power Outage In Lakewood Causes 165 Doses Of COVID Vaccine To Be Thrown OutA power outage caused by high winds impacted the supply of COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado. A total of 165 doses had to be thrown out after the brief, overnight power outage at the Kaiser Permanente Lakewood Medical Office.

4 hours ago

Man Dies After Crashing Into Tree While Skiing At EldoraA man in his 50s died on Thursday after a ski accident at Eldora Mountain Ski Resort.

5 hours ago