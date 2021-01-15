Saint Joseph Hospital In Denver Honors Health Care Workers With MuralSaint Joseph Hospital is paying tribute to health care workers for their courage and commitment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thornton Boy Diagnosed With Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, More Cases Popping Up In ColoradoThe Colorado Department of Public Health an Environment says the state has had 29 known cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children confirmed.

Power Outage In Lakewood Causes 165 Doses Of COVID Vaccine To Be Thrown OutA power outage caused by high winds impacted the supply of COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado. A total of 165 doses had to be thrown out after the brief, overnight power outage at the Kaiser Permanente Lakewood Medical Office.

Students Start Petition Urging Denver Public Schools To Vaccinate TeachersAt least 600 students, teachers, parents, and staff at East High School have signed a new petition calling on Denver Public School to make sure teachers are vaccinated before returning to the classroom.

If You Want To Keep Your New Year's Resolution, Stop Doing These 3 ThingsIt’s a new year and that usually means a time to set new goals. Many of us choose resolutions around better health.

Denver Approved For Colorado's Five Star Certification Program But Don't Expect Fewer Restrictions In Restaurants- YetThe City and County of Denver has been approved for Colorado’s Five Star Certification program.