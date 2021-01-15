Students Start Petition Urging Denver Public Schools To Vaccinate TeachersAt least 600 students, teachers, parents, and staff at East High School have signed a new petition calling on Denver Public School to make sure teachers are vaccinated before returning to the classroom.

Power Outage In Lakewood Causes 165 Doses Of COVID Vaccine To Be Thrown OutA power outage caused by high winds impacted the supply of COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado. A total of 165 doses had to be thrown out after the brief, overnight power outage at the Kaiser Permanente Lakewood Medical Office.

If You Want To Keep Your New Year's Resolution, Stop Doing These 3 ThingsIt’s a new year and that usually means a time to set new goals. Many of us choose resolutions around better health.

Denver Approved For Colorado's Five Star Certification Program But Don't Expect Fewer Restrictions In Restaurants- YetThe City and County of Denver has been approved for Colorado’s Five Star Certification program.

COVID In Denver: Focus Is Getting Vaccine Into Neighborhoods, Underserved CommunitiesDenver Mayor Michael Hancock has joined other mayors from around the country in asking President-elect Joe Biden for more local control over access and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Jared Polis Reveals Plan To Reduce Greenhouse Gas PollutionGov. Jared Polis presented his plan for reducing greenhouse gas pollution on Thursday. He said the main goal is achieving 100% renewable energy statewide by 2040.