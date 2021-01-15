AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — An admitted gang member who shot a man over $20 has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. Jacob Shockey, 28, killed Terrence G. Davis, who was 44, in August 2017, in an alley between Boston and Chester streets near Colfax Avenue.
Investigators say evidence showed Shockey was angry at Davis, who owed him $20.
“This defendant showed total disregard for the value of Mr. Davis’ life,” Assistant District Attorney Tom Byrnes said in his sentencing argument. “And after he killed Mr. Davis, he tried to intimidate witnesses. … Even after his murder trial there have been other charges while he has been in custody.”
When Shockey was arrested for killing Davis, he was in the Denver jail on charges of attempted murder — and he was on probation out of Adams County for motor vehicle theft. He pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in that case and was sentenced to 20 years in prison in June 2018.
The Arapahoe County Department of Corrections sentence will run consecutive to his Denver case.