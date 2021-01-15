CBSN DenverWatch Now
BENT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — In southeast Colorado, the Fort Lyon community has been told to evacuate because of a wildfire is burning at John Martin Reservoir State Wildlife Area. Ten agencies are fighting the fire, which is burning in inaccessible Arkansas River bottoms — amid heavy winds.

The Las Animas Fire Department is leading the effort.

 