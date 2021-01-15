BENT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — In southeast Colorado, the Fort Lyon community has been told to evacuate because of a wildfire is burning at John Martin Reservoir State Wildlife Area. Ten agencies are fighting the fire, which is burning in inaccessible Arkansas River bottoms — amid heavy winds.
The Las Animas Fire Department is leading the effort.
These pics courtesy of La Junta Fire Chief Brad Davidson via KBLJ Radio. Wind will subside greatly this evening… #cowx https://t.co/cvfoNIJffQ pic.twitter.com/t0YFrX7LLT
— Brian Bledsoe (@BrianBledsoe) January 15, 2021