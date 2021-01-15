NEDERLAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A man in his 50s died on Thursday after a ski accident at Eldora ski area. Witnesses said the man was skiing on the Corona run when he fell and hit a tree, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.
A medical helicopter was unable to land at the ski area due to high winds. Officials said the North Colorado MedEvac pilot made three attempts to land, including at Nederland High School and Barker Reservoir. The helicopter eventually had to leave to refuel.
Ski patrol transported the man down the mountain to an ambulance. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name and cause of death once family members are notified.