After a wicked few days of awful wind, we are finally starting to calm down a bit in Colorado. All of our Red Flag Warnings and High Wind Warnings have expired, which means the wind is starting to settle down.
The foothills and high country will still be a little breezy on Saturday as those areas could see a little snow early on Saturday morning. It looks like the snow should clear by noon on Saturday. Denver should stay dry, but it’s possible a few flurries make their way into the west side of town.
Sunday should be a gorgeous day. Sunshine, temperatures in the 40s, and best of all will be the calm wind.
Snow is possible on Monday in Denver. It looks to be fairly light. We get chilly on Tuesday with highs only in the mid 30s.